Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 205.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

