Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,208,000 after acquiring an additional 310,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 698,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

