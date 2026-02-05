Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $10.29 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 342,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 182,706 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 1,206,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 371,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.