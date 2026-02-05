Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,003 Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 174.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Key Headlines Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv closed its acquisition of NuVista Energy, expanding its Alberta Montney position and adding production and cash flow that could be accretive to free cash flow and reserves. This strategic deal is the most direct fundamental driver supporting the stock’s gain today. Ovintiv Announces Closing of NuVista Energy Acquisition

Ovintiv closed its acquisition of NuVista Energy, expanding its Alberta Montney position and adding production and cash flow that could be accretive to free cash flow and reserves. This strategic deal is the most direct fundamental driver supporting the stock’s gain today. Positive Sentiment: National Bankshares raised its price target from $54 to $56 and keeps an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal that implies ~25–30% upside from current levels and may attract buyers. Analyst Note: National Bankshares Raises PT

National Bankshares raised its price target from $54 to $56 and keeps an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal that implies ~25–30% upside from current levels and may attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens initiated/started coverage at Equal Weight (Hold), citing operational strength and attractive valuation — a neutral-to-modestly supportive view that balances the negative Zacks call and helps validate the deal rationale. Ovintiv started Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens initiated/started coverage at Equal Weight (Hold), citing operational strength and attractive valuation — a neutral-to-modestly supportive view that balances the negative Zacks call and helps validate the deal rationale. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Ovintiv to “Strong Sell” and issued a series of small downward tweaks to FY2026/Q?tranche EPS estimates (and mixed tweaks to FY2027), signaling concern about near?term earnings. A high?profile “Strong Sell” headline can pressure the stock, especially among quant/overlay strategies that react to ratings changes. Zacks Research Coverage

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of OVV opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

See Also

