Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 791 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total transaction of $123,530.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,680,517.70. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Roger Adsett sold 2,059 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $358,616.03.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Roger Adsett sold 802 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $140,406.14.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Roger Adsett sold 1,429 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $247,688.57.

Insmed Stock Down 3.0%

INSM stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Insmed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild Redb raised Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

