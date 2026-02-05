Linscomb Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.86% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 192.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.