Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 39,337 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,337 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.63% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTEN opened at $45.91 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

