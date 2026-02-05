Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after buying an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,049 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,520,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,001,000 after acquiring an additional 738,940 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,122,000 after purchasing an additional 359,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,989,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,727,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

