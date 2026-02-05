KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.98% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $299,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KWEB opened at $33.42 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

