Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.40 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,688 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.71 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

