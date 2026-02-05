Rep. David Taylor Buys Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amgen stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $366.22 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.44.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 152.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.65.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

