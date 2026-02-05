Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Coastal Financial stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $120.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $56.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,300 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $144,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,179.08. The trade was a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $464,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 159,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,207.26. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 229.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 634.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

