Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $802,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 764,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,324,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,571,000 after buying an additional 245,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,492 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,097.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 190,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $101.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

