Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $29.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.42% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.