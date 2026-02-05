Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $325,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

