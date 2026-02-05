Hermez Network Price Down 7.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $116.47 million and $142.99 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.17268584 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $129,178.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.