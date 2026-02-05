Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.
ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adient
Adient Stock Up 15.1%
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,736.75. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,839,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adient by 439.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 954,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 732,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 5,271.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 411,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 143.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 342,329 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adient News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adient this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat Wall Street: Adient reported $0.35 EPS vs. consensus ~ $0.19–$0.20 and revenue of $3.64B vs. ~$3.45B, with revenue up ~4.3% year-over-year — a clear catalyst for the stock rally. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 revenue guidance to about $14.6B (above consensus), signaling management confidence in demand and execution — a key reason investors are buying the stock. Adient reports solid first quarter financial results; raises guidance for FY2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Management provided detailed slides and an earnings-call transcript outlining drivers (pricing, mix, cost controls) and full-quarter details — useful for investors assessing sustainability of margin and cash trends. Adient plc (ADNT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript View Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces summarize the beat and metrics; they’ll inform short-term estimates but don’t add new company guidance beyond the raise. Adient (ADNT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and leverage remain concerns: public filings note a negative net margin (~-1.9%) and meaningful debt (D/E ~1.16), so investors should weigh beat/guidance against structural margin recovery risk. Adient: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.
Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adient
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.