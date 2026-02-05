Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 525,206 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CocaCola worth $340,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in CocaCola by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,455,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after buying an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock worth $15,005,595. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

KO stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.