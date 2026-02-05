Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on February 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on January 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE IRA” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 1/8/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) on 12/15/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $333.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock valued at $95,259,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

