J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,468 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after buying an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,692,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after buying an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $325.65 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $351.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

