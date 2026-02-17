Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 392 and last traded at GBX 391, with a volume of 475498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.

Pacific Assets Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £446.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 371.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.18.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

