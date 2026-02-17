Insider Selling: Crane (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells 2,693 Shares of Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Feldman sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.95, for a total transaction of $543,851.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,546.05. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.48. 586,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $214.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 289,020.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,448,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,022,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,282,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

