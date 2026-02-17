Insider Selling: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Douglas Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, R Douglas Orr sold 1,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.98, for a total value of $182,980.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 3,500 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $612,465.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

FirstCash stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in FirstCash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

