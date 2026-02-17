Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Here are the key takeaways from Silver Standard Resources’ conference call:

SSR finished 2025 with strong liquidity— $535 million cash and over $1 billion total liquidity —and generated $252 million of free cash flow for the year ($106 million in Q4), supporting a board-approved share buyback program of up to $300 million .

SSR finished 2025 with strong liquidity— —and generated $252 million of free cash flow for the year ($106 million in Q4), supporting a board-approved . The Hod Maden TRS positions the project as a high-quality development asset with a $1.7 billion NPV and 39% IRR at consensus prices, expected to average ~$328 million annual free cash flow (rising to ~$500 million at $4,900/oz gold); SSR expects to fund a remaining ~$470 million investment largely from liquidity and operating cash flow.

The Hod Maden TRS positions the project as a high-quality development asset with a at consensus prices, expected to average ~$328 million annual free cash flow (rising to ~$500 million at $4,900/oz gold); SSR expects to fund a remaining ~$470 million investment largely from liquidity and operating cash flow. Operating outperformance at key assets: CC&V exceeded guidance and delivered >$200 million of mine-site free cash flow in 2025, while Puna beat guidance for a third straight year (record tons processed) and generated >$250 million of mine-site free cash flow.

Operating outperformance at key assets: CC&V exceeded guidance and delivered >$200 million of mine-site free cash flow in 2025, while Puna beat guidance for a third straight year (record tons processed) and generated >$250 million of mine-site free cash flow. 2026 consolidated guidance calls for 450,000–535,000 gold equivalent ounces and AISC of $2,360–$2,440/oz (or $2,180–$2,260/oz excluding Çöpler), with total growth spend of ~$150 million and up to ~$15 million/month allocated to Hod Maden pre?construction activities.

2026 consolidated guidance calls for 450,000–535,000 gold equivalent ounces and AISC of $2,360–$2,440/oz (or $2,180–$2,260/oz excluding Çöpler), with total growth spend of ~$150 million and up to ~$15 million/month allocated to Hod Maden pre?construction activities. Near-term cost and timing risks include ongoing cash drain from Çöpler care-and-maintenance ($20–$25 million per quarter), higher sustaining CapEx at Marigold ( ~$108 million in 2026) and short?term AISC pressure from higher royalties and share?based compensation that pushed 2025 AISC to the top of guidance.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 3,826,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of -0.14. Silver Standard Resources has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. TD Securities upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver?based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high?quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver?gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

