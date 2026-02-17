Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Innospec had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 284,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,871.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. Innospec has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $110.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innospec has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Innospec by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innospec by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

