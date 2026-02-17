HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.870-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.6%

HQY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 987,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,866. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. HealthEquity has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $116.65.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HQY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,290.88. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,073.90. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,959 shares of company stock worth $1,344,957. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,589,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,677,000 after buying an additional 281,971 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,200,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HealthEquity by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.