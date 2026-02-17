Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 696,566 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 526,953 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 619,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Enel Chile Trading Down 2.1%

ENIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Santander cut Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 233,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 80.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

