Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 26,684 shares.The stock last traded at $86.64 and had previously closed at $85.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandoz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sandoz Group Trading Up 1.2%

Sandoz Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company’s product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

