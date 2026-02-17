Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $75.7650, with a volume of 498105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after buying an additional 112,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 854,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,583,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

