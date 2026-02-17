uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.8430. 802,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,911,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes uniQure’s Fabry trial is making progress but also highlights an ongoing safety review and attendant regulatory/legal risks that could complicate timelines and approvals. UniQure Balances Fabry Trial Progress With Safety Review And Legal Risks

Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities class actions alleging uniQure misled investors about disclosures during the Sept. 24–Oct. 31, 2025 period; these actions increase potential litigation exposure and management distraction.

Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert reminding shareholders of a class action and upcoming deadlines, signaling more solicitation activity and potential consolidation of plaintiffs.

Rosen Law Firm and other plaintiff firms (Bernstein Liebhard, Holzer & Holzer, Robbins LLP, Robbins, etc.) are actively soliciting clients and encouraging motions to be lead plaintiff by the April 13, 2026 deadline—this increases the likelihood of coordinated litigation.

One complaint (Scocco v. uniQure N.V., et al.) has been filed in the Southern District of New York, formalizing the litigation and naming uniQure as defendant; a filed federal suit can lengthen resolution and raise potential settlement or judgment risk.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

