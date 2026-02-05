Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 20,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,341,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,982,612.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $176,250.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $829,250.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VITL stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.