SouthState Bank Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

SouthState Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of SouthState Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SouthState Bank Corp owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,142 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,454 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,471 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,423,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

