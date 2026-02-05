SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $453.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

