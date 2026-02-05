SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $453.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.54.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Lingering U.S.–Iran tensions and dip-buying interest lifted safe?haven demand for gold, providing underlying support for GLD. Gold Rises on Possible Dip-Buying Amid Lingering U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council data showed continued central?bank buying (19t in December, 328t in 2025), a structural demand tailwind for bullion and GLD. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025, averaging 27t/m – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Soft U.S. labor signals (ADP) and growing safe?haven flows helped sustain rebounds in precious metals, supporting GLD momentum into the session. Gold prices remain well supported as ADP shows U.S. labor market continuing to cool
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts in polls are raising 2026 gold forecasts on geopolitical risk and central?bank demand — supportive over the medium term but not an immediate catalyst for directional moves. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth in tokenized gold and investor interest in digital gold products is a longer?term demand story for the metal, but custody/regulatory risks make near?term impact uncertain for GLD flows. MKS PAMP Capitalizing on Tokenized Gold as investor interest grows
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary notes a failed breakout and potential consolidation range; that often reduces volatility and can slow fresh inflows or outflows into GLD until a clear breakout/pullback occurs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Consolidation Possible After Failed Breakout
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and technical correction headlines dominated intraday action; traders booked gains after the recent extreme moves, pressuring GLD. Gold, silver lose most of early gains on profit taking
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn the parabolic rally may have peaked and project large downside scenarios (e.g., a slide toward lower support levels), which can amplify selling pressure and reduce risk appetite for GLD. Gold could slide to $4,000 as parabolic rally signals peak – BI’s McGlone
- Negative Sentiment: Session?level technical resistance around the $5,000/oz zone kept upside capped, prompting sellers when rebounds stalled. Gold News: Price Prediction Hinges on $5002.31–$5143.89 — Traders Brace for Next Move
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
