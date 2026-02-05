StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) CEO Russell Wayne Ford Sells 40,000 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,587,918.85. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,209,600.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,200.00.

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.04. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

SARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

