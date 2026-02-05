Vantage Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones World Developed-Ex.

