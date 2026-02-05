Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $13.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 507.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,415 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031,034 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,265,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,436,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 595,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

