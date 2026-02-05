Diageo plc $DEO Position Lessened by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,065 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

