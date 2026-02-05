Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,206,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 886,666 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.1%

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVM. Roth Mkm set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low?cost, high?grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long?term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub?district mines, and the GC and HPG silver?lead?zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

