First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after purchasing an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: TXN announced it will acquire Silicon Labs in an all?cash transaction valued at about $7.5B ($231.00 per share), citing expanded embedded wireless connectivity capabilities and expected ~$450M of annual manufacturing/operational synergies within three years — a clear strategic rationale for revenue/cross?sell upside. Texas Instruments to acquire Silicon Labs

TXN announced it will acquire Silicon Labs in an all?cash transaction valued at about $7.5B ($231.00 per share), citing expanded embedded wireless connectivity capabilities and expected ~$450M of annual manufacturing/operational synergies within three years — a clear strategic rationale for revenue/cross?sell upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction has been strong: TXN traded to a fresh annual peak during the session and Silicon Labs stock surged on the buyout news, signaling investor approval of the strategic move and immediate market momentum. Texas Instruments Sets Fresh Annual Peak

Market reaction has been strong: TXN traded to a fresh annual peak during the session and Silicon Labs stock surged on the buyout news, signaling investor approval of the strategic move and immediate market momentum. Positive Sentiment: An analyst price target was raised (reported increase of ~12.8% to $213.95), reflecting improved analyst sentiment after the M&A announcement. Upgraded targets and analyst attention support further upside. Price Target Increased

An analyst price target was raised (reported increase of ~12.8% to $213.95), reflecting improved analyst sentiment after the M&A announcement. Upgraded targets and analyst attention support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary and analysis view the deal as consistent with TXN’s strategy to augment growth via M&A (adds wireless connectivity IP to its analog/embedded portfolio), but analysts note execution risk and integration work ahead. M&A Strategy Analysis

Commentary and analysis view the deal as consistent with TXN’s strategy to augment growth via M&A (adds wireless connectivity IP to its analog/embedded portfolio), but analysts note execution risk and integration work ahead. Neutral Sentiment: TXN’s recent quarterly results were broadly in?line (small EPS and revenue misses), with management guiding Q1 and flagging elevated capex historically; earnings are not derailing the bull case but temper expectations for near?term FCF. Earnings Takeaway

TXN’s recent quarterly results were broadly in?line (small EPS and revenue misses), with management guiding Q1 and flagging elevated capex historically; earnings are not derailing the bull case but temper expectations for near?term FCF. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms have announced investigations into the Silicon Labs sale process and price (claims that the board may not have gotten fair value), which could lead to litigation or deal complications — a near?term legal overhang to monitor. KSF Investor Alert Brodsky & Smith Notice

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $228.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.