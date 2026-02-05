Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 2,800 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $793,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $201.79 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysis highlighting T?Mobile’s transition to a cash-return engine — emphasis on large buybacks, a growing dividend, low volatility and an upcoming Capital Markets Day that could reset targets and spark more buyback guidance. This is the primary positive catalyst underpinning buying interest. T-Mobile: The Buyback King’s Safe Haven Strategy

Bullish analysis highlighting T?Mobile’s transition to a cash-return engine — emphasis on large buybacks, a growing dividend, low volatility and an upcoming Capital Markets Day that could reset targets and spark more buyback guidance. This is the primary positive catalyst underpinning buying interest. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating, which supports demand from institutional investors and reinforces the buyback/dividend narrative. MarketScreener JPMorgan Rating

JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating, which supports demand from institutional investors and reinforces the buyback/dividend narrative. Positive Sentiment: T?Mobile extended a multi?year strategic agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — supports operational efficiency and UScellular integration prospects. Amdocs Agreement

T?Mobile extended a multi?year strategic agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — supports operational efficiency and UScellular integration prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces and market?watch articles are reviewing T?Mobile against peers and previewing the quarter; these shape perception but offer no single decisive headline. Globe and Mail Analyst Insights

Analyst commentary pieces and market?watch articles are reviewing T?Mobile against peers and previewing the quarter; these shape perception but offer no single decisive headline. Neutral Sentiment: Routine reminders that T?Mobile will report quarterly results imminently; such scheduling often increases option and share activity ahead of results. Earnings Date Reminder

Routine reminders that T?Mobile will report quarterly results imminently; such scheduling often increases option and share activity ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Verizon filed a lawsuit accusing T?Mobile of false advertising over claimed consumer savings — introduces legal risk, potential fines or injunctions and raises short?term uncertainty for marketing claims. Verizon Sues T?Mobile

Verizon filed a lawsuit accusing T?Mobile of false advertising over claimed consumer savings — introduces legal risk, potential fines or injunctions and raises short?term uncertainty for marketing claims. Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes analysts expect a decline in upcoming earnings, flagging that T?Mobile may lack the levers needed for an earnings beat — this raises the risk of a post?earnings pullback if results miss. Zacks Earnings Preview

Zacks notes analysts expect a decline in upcoming earnings, flagging that T?Mobile may lack the levers needed for an earnings beat — this raises the risk of a post?earnings pullback if results miss. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $13M of stock recently, which some investors interpret as a cautionary signal ahead of the report and investor event. Insider Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

