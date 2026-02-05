Titleist Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,146,000 after buying an additional 3,277,237 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,396 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,097,000 after acquiring an additional 957,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,354,000 after acquiring an additional 819,923 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

IEMG stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

