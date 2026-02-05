NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.3333.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETGEAR

NETGEAR Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $572.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More NETGEAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting NETGEAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped Street estimates and gross profit expanded substantially year-over-year, showing improvement in product margins and top-line stability. Quiver Quant: Q4 results

Q4 revenue topped Street estimates and gross profit expanded substantially year-over-year, showing improvement in product margins and top-line stability. Positive Sentiment: Several outlets report an adjusted EPS beat for the quarter (Zacks/MarketBeat cite $0.26 vs. consensus ~$0.05), which supports the view that underlying business trends may be improving on a non?GAAP basis. Zacks: EPS & revenue beat

Several outlets report an adjusted EPS beat for the quarter (Zacks/MarketBeat cite $0.26 vs. consensus ~$0.05), which supports the view that underlying business trends may be improving on a non?GAAP basis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but with some conviction: a small number of firms maintain buy/outperform views and price targets well above the current share price (median/consensus targets in the high?$30s to $40). That sets a wide range of expectations. MarketBeat: analyst notes & targets

Analyst coverage remains mixed but with some conviction: a small number of firms maintain buy/outperform views and price targets well above the current share price (median/consensus targets in the high?$30s to $40). That sets a wide range of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance disappointed: Q1 revenue was guided to roughly $145M–$160M, below the consensus (~$167M), raising near?term growth concerns and pressure on the stock. Yahoo Finance: Q4 & guidance

Forward guidance disappointed: Q1 revenue was guided to roughly $145M–$160M, below the consensus (~$167M), raising near?term growth concerns and pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: There are conflicting EPS frames: while adjusted EPS figures show a beat, GAAP metrics reported by some sources indicate a small net loss/diluted EPS miss (Quiver notes diluted EPS ? -$0.02 and a slight net loss), which can unsettle investors focused on GAAP results. Quiver Quant: GAAP vs adjusted

There are conflicting EPS frames: while adjusted EPS figures show a beat, GAAP metrics reported by some sources indicate a small net loss/diluted EPS miss (Quiver notes diluted EPS ? -$0.02 and a slight net loss), which can unsettle investors focused on GAAP results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported (Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares at about $20.97), a small but visible sign that may reinforce caution among short-term traders. InsiderTrades: insider sale

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its position in NETGEAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 48,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in NETGEAR by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.