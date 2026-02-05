HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $1.07 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,864.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 133,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 326.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s payout ratio is -257.94%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

