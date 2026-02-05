Natalye Paquin Purchases 580 Shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.58 per share, for a total transaction of $20,056.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,048.56. This represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natalye Paquin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Natalye Paquin acquired 655 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $19,525.55.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.51%.The business had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

