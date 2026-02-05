Jan Malcolm Sells 50 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $23,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 270 shares in the company, valued at $128,042.10. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jan Malcolm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $23,049.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.01, for a total transaction of $24,750.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.12, for a total transaction of $25,606.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.98, for a total transaction of $24,149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $482.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $519.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

