Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

