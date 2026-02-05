Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $280.16 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $280,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 36.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2,478.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.84.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

