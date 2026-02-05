BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 23,522 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $95,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,107.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $895.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,162.75.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

