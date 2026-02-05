Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 176,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VTI opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $576.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.