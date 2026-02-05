Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 21,997 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,107,462. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

